CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 168.2% in September

CHS Inc Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Inc Preferred Shares stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. CHS Inc Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Get CHS Inc Preferred Shares alerts:

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.