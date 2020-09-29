Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Up 189.0% in September

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 189.0% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:CCX remained flat at $$10.74 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,037. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

