Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

CNK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 195,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.84. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 43.0% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after buying an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 2,319,210 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $10,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4,346.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 761,881 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

