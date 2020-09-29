Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

CGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

Shares of CGX traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.73. 714,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$34.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

