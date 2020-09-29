Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on October 21st

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

CSCO opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

