Citadel (CTL) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $14,173.42 and approximately $8.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

