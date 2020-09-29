Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Up 68.9% in September

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,565. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.