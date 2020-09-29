City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (CMHY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on November 9th

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMHY opened at GBX 174.03 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.70. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.20. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61).

Get City Merchants High Yield Trust alerts:

City Merchants High Yield Trust Company Profile

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Merchants High Yield Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.