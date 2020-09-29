City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (CMHY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on November 9th

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CMHY opened at GBX 174.03 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.70. The company has a market cap of $176.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.20. City Merchants High Yield Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.61).
