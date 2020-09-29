Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY) Short Interest Up 44.6% in September

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 333,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,907. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

