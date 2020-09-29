CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBGPY. Investec raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR alerts:

CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.