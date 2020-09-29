CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLHI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 593,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,415. CLST has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
