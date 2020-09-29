CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the August 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLHI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 593,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,415. CLST has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

