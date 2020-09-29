CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.18.

CME stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 205.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

