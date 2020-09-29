CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CMGO traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,498. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
