COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

COCHLEAR LTD/ADR stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $84.40.

About COCHLEAR LTD/ADR

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

