CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.92. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.