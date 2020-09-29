Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,897.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Company Inc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

COHN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,613. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

About Cohen & Company Inc

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

