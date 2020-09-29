Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 100.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 44.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 24.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 63.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.

RNP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 3,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,343. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

