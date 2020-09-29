Coin Hodl Inc (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Coin Hodl Inc (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MXRSF remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Coin Hodl has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Coin Hodl Company Profile

Coin Hodl Inc operates as a merchant banking and financial advisory company. It engages in the digital currency investment and direct equity investment activities. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

