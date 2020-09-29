CoinEx Token Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $647,904.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.01577330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182860 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.