Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

COLL stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,986.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

