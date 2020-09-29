Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $22.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 28,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,595. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

