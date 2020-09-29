Comparing 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Southern First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SFST)

1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 18.93% 10.65% 0.95%

10.2% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Capital Bank and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 2.29 $2.85 million N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 1.70 $27.86 million $3.58 6.60

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1st Capital Bank and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bank.

Risk and Volatility

1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats 1st Capital Bank on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

