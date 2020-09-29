Comparing Aphria (APHA) & The Competition

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -71.67 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.37

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria Competitors 134 357 403 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 118.48%. Given Aphria’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.