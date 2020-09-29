Comparing Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) and Philip Morris International (OTCMKTS:PM)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Philip Morris International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.49 $7.19 billion $5.19 14.35

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Philip Morris International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 0 1 11 0 2.92

Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 9.54% -80.24% 19.91%

Volatility & Risk

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has a beta of 10.98, indicating that its stock price is 998% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; and Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

