Comparing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

28.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.23 $17.00 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) $80.13 million 2.86 $18.40 million $1.70 12.11

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 15.65% 18.69% 1.70% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) 21.97% 7.77% 1.10%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans; and agricultural and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and consumer loans, as well as industrial development bonds. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services. As of February 13, 2019, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

