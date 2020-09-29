Comparing Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) & iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU)

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) and iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Gain Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of iShares Gold Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Gain Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gain Capital has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares Gold Trust has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gain Capital and iShares Gold Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gain Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 iShares Gold Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gain Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Gain Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gain Capital is more favorable than iShares Gold Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Gain Capital and iShares Gold Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gain Capital 14.34% 31.81% 6.45% iShares Gold Trust N/A 30.68% 20.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gain Capital and iShares Gold Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gain Capital $233.90 million 0.98 -$60.76 million ($0.95) -6.36 iShares Gold Trust N/A N/A $2.28 billion N/A N/A

iShares Gold Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gain Capital.

Summary

Gain Capital beats iShares Gold Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

