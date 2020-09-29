Comparing Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (OTCMKTS:CRESY)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 0.95 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1.88 billion 0.08 -$493.10 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Volatility & Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe N/A N/A N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. -16.47% -25.98% -3.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

