Comparing Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) and VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI)

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Powin Energy alerts:

1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Powin Energy and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given VirTra Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than Powin Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powin Energy and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powin Energy $5.17 million 9.38 -$15.54 million N/A N/A VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.56 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -375.00

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Powin Energy has a beta of -2.77, meaning that its share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Powin Energy and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Powin Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Powin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.