Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of CSVI opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.59. Computer Services has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 19.05%.

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

