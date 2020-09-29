Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 72.5% in September

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

