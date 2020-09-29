CONMED (CNMD) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

CONMED (NYSE: CNMD) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CONMED to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CONMED and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 336 987 1682 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.13%. Given CONMED’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CONMED pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 39.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 0.05% 8.31% 3.31% CONMED Competitors -464.38% -97.56% -13.37%

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s competitors have a beta of 21.41, meaning that their average share price is 2,041% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million $28.62 million 29.55 CONMED Competitors $1.01 billion $120.03 million 23.52

CONMED’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CONMED competitors beat CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; and endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

