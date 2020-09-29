Consensus Hits Market Capitalization of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,788.57 or 1.00288108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.