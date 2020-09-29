Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

CWCO opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

CWCO has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.