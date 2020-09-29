Contentos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.38 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.61 or 0.04788618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,242,836,018 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

