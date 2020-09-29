Contrasting Acme United (NYSE:ACU) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acme United and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70% Snap-on 16.71% 17.12% 10.15%

Acme United has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-on has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acme United and Snap-on’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United $142.46 million 0.53 $5.51 million N/A N/A Snap-on $3.73 billion 2.13 $693.50 million $12.26 11.88

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acme United and Snap-on, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap-on 1 4 3 0 2.25

Snap-on has a consensus target price of $160.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Snap-on’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than Acme United.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Acme United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Acme United pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Snap-on pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Snap-on pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acme United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Snap-on has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Snap-on is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Snap-on beats Acme United on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products. It also provides handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, service and repair information products, diagnostic software solutions, electronic parts catalogs, business management systems and services, point-of-sale systems, integrated systems for vehicle service shops, original equipment manufacturer purchasing facilitation services, and warranty management systems and analytics. In addition, the company offers solutions for the service of vehicles and industrial equipment that include wheel alignment equipment, wheel balancers, tire changers, vehicle lifts, test lane systems, collision repair equipment, vehicle air conditioning service equipment, brake service equipment, fluid exchange equipment, transmission troubleshooting equipment, safety testing equipment, battery chargers, and hoists. Further, it provides financing programs to facilitate the sales of its products and support its franchise business. The company serves the aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education industries, as well as vehicle dealerships and repair centers. Snap-on Incorporated was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

