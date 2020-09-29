Contrasting BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BeyondAirInc . and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

BeyondAirInc . presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.36%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $1.39 million 65.13 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.45 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 36.51 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -50.49

BeyondAirInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -152.25% -99.76% Silk Road Medical -52.69% -43.15% -24.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.