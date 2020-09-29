Contrasting Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) & Precision Drilling (OTCMKTS:PDS)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Precision Drilling -4.33% -2.26% -1.04%

Erin Energy has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erin Energy and Precision Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.16 $4.99 million N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Erin Energy and Precision Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Drilling 2 7 4 0 2.15

Precision Drilling has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 74.74%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Erin Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment's services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. As of December 31, 2018, this segment operated 236 land drilling rigs, including 117 in Canada; 102 in the United States; 5 in Kuwait; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services, as well as snubbing units for pressure control services and equipment rentals to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and wastewater treatment units. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment. This segment operated 198 well completion and workover service rigs, and 12 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 22 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

