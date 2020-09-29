Contrasting Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) & Security Federal Co. (SC) (NASDAQ:SFDL)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luther Burbank and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 15.93% 6.96% 0.59% Security Federal Co. (SC) 14.69% 7.13% 0.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luther Burbank and Security Federal Co. (SC), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.28%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Luther Burbank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $271.82 million 1.57 $48.86 million $0.87 9.36 Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 1.59 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Security Federal Co. (SC)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

