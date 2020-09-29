Contrasting Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) & Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) and Paypoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paypoint has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and Paypoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch $61.62 billion 0.59 $3.05 billion N/A N/A Paypoint $270.77 million 1.83 $58.06 million $0.84 8.63

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has higher revenue and earnings than Paypoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and Paypoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 1 3 6 0 2.50 Paypoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and Paypoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 3.45% 6.42% 0.65% Paypoint N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch beats Paypoint on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, cyber risks, financial lines and risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space, capital partners, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to automated underwriting, capital management, product development, retakaful, and risk management; and health reinsurance products, such as health-strategy, and medical underwriting and business analytics solutions, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO Direkt, ERGO, DKV, D.A.S., and ERV brand names, as well as provides investment fund management services to private and institutional investors. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

