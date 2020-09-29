Contrasting NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) & SYSCO (OTCMKTS:SYY)

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SYSCO has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVim has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SYSCO and NuVim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYSCO 0 5 8 0 2.62 NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYSCO presently has a consensus price target of $71.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Given SYSCO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SYSCO is more favorable than NuVim.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of SYSCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SYSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SYSCO and NuVim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYSCO 0.41% 50.53% 5.07% NuVim N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SYSCO and NuVim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYSCO $52.89 billion 0.59 $215.48 million $2.01 30.33 NuVim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SYSCO has higher revenue and earnings than NuVim.

Summary

SYSCO beats NuVim on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of February 25, 2019, it operated 330 distribution facilities worldwide. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

