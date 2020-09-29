Contrasting PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) & Itau Corpbanca (OTCMKTS:ITCB)

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH alerts:

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Itau Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH $52.99 million 1.40 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca $2.82 billion 0.47 $177.89 million N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Itau Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Itau Corpbanca -32.28% 3.31% 0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Itau Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.13%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Itau Corpbanca.

Summary

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH beats Itau Corpbanca on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.