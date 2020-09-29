Contrasting RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Burning Rock Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -1.25% -4.28% -0.57% Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RadNet and Burning Rock Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.15 billion 0.67 $14.76 million $0.29 51.69 Burning Rock Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.3% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RadNet and Burning Rock Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadNet currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.10%. Given RadNet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than Burning Rock Biotech.

Summary

RadNet beats Burning Rock Biotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 297 facilities directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests. It also offers liquid biopsy; OncoScreen Plus, a test for therapy and immunotherapy; LungPlasma, a test for non-small cell lung cancer, including various genes that have a targeted therapy; ColonCore for testing gastrointestinal cancers; and HRDCore for testing genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. Burning Rock Biotech was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

