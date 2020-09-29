Contrasting SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR)

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SPX Flow alerts:

This table compares SPX Flow and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Flow $1.51 billion 1.20 -$95.10 million $1.87 22.83 Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.62 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Chicago Rivet & Machine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPX Flow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SPX Flow and Chicago Rivet & Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Flow 3 1 5 0 2.22 Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPX Flow currently has a consensus target price of $38.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.67%. Given SPX Flow’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPX Flow is more favorable than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of SPX Flow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPX Flow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SPX Flow has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPX Flow and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Flow -15.43% 6.51% 2.48% Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21%

Summary

SPX Flow beats Chicago Rivet & Machine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands for customers in the oil and gas, nuclear, and other power industries. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers primarily under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.