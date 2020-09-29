Contrasting Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Territorial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Territorial Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.84%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $83.40 million 2.34 $22.00 million $2.34 8.75 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 1.92 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 23.90% 7.85% 0.92% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Cortland Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage; Construction, Commercial and Other Mortgage Loans; Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit; and Consumer and Other. It also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial, and regular checking accounts. The company was founded on November 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

