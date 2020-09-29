Contrasting Tilray (TLRY) and The Competition

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.82 Tilray Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.34

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 134 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $12.91, suggesting a potential upside of 170.63%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 111.01%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

