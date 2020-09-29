Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Shares of VLRS opened at $6.99 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $707.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.53.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

