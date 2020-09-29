Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) vs. Level Vision Electronics (NYSE:LVLV) Head to Head Review

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) and Level Vision Electronics (OTCMKTS:LVLV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level Vision Electronics has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cooper Tire & Rubber shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Level Vision Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Tire & Rubber 2.53% 5.73% 2.55% Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cooper Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Tire & Rubber $2.75 billion 0.56 $96.40 million $1.91 16.16 Level Vision Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cooper Tire & Rubber has higher revenue and earnings than Level Vision Electronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cooper Tire & Rubber and Level Vision Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Tire & Rubber 0 2 3 0 2.60 Level Vision Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Cooper Tire & Rubber’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cooper Tire & Rubber is more favorable than Level Vision Electronics.

Summary

Cooper Tire & Rubber beats Level Vision Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires. The company sells its products to independent tire dealers, wholesale distributors, regional and national retail tire chains, and other tire and automotive product retail chains, as well as original equipment manufacturers; and directly to end users through three owned retail stores. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

Level Vision Electronics Company Profile

Level Vision Electronics Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics mainly wireless handsets in Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, Egypt, Morocco, India, Africa, and the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of cell phones and related accessories, such as Bluetooth and earpieces. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.