Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLB. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Core Laboratories by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

