Cormark Cuts Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Price Target to C$0.20

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price objective dropped by Cormark from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE WRG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.27. 38,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $24.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Western Energy Services will post -0.4992453 EPS for the current year.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.