Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

